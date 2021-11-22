Somalia, France discuss joint cooperation

Read Time: 22 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Balal Mohamed Osman, received French Ambassador to Somalia, Ms. Aline Kuster-Menager at his office in Mogadishu.

Osman and Ms Kuster-Menager discussed on strengthening of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and issues of common interest.

The meeting also dealt with ways to enhance security cooperation, trade and investment relations, and advance opportunities for establishing partnerships that benefit both countries.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com http://mareeg.com