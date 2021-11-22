Monday, Nov 22, 2021.

Somalia

Somalia, France discuss joint cooperation

Tuuryare
Read Time:22 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Balal Mohamed Osman, received French Ambassador to Somalia, Ms. Aline Kuster-Menager at his office in Mogadishu.

Osman and Ms Kuster-Menager discussed on strengthening of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and issues of common interest.

The meeting also dealt with ways to enhance security cooperation, trade and investment relations, and advance opportunities for establishing partnerships that benefit both countries.

Tuuryare

