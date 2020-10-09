 Somalia: Four wounded in Kismayo explosion * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somalia: Four wounded in Kismayo explosion

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

KISMAYO, Somalia – At least four people wounded on Thursday night in a grenade bomb explosion in the port town of Kismayo, some 500km south of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The attack took place in Balabal area after unknown assailants hurled a grenade bomb into public gathering in the town, leaving four people wounded, a witness said.

He says two brothers were among those who injured in the explosion.

The victims were taken into the main hospital in Kismayo.

The attackers reportedly escaped before the Jubaland police arrived at the crime scene.

The police cordened off the area and carried out an operation to hunt down the attackers.

No arrests have been made so far over the bomb attack.

Thursday’s attack becomes 3rd grenade attack in less than a month.

No group says it has carried out the attack, but al Shabaab group often claims responsibility for such attacks.

Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group has been battling the weak-western backed Somali government based in the capital, Mogadishu.

The militant group has lost key towns in south and central Somalia to the country’s army and African Union forces after joint military operations.

The insurgent group still holds large swaths in rural areas of Somalia.

