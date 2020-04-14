Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somalia: Four injured bomb explosion in Mogadishu

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia– At least four civilian people injured in a roadside bomb explosion in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The bomb was aimed at targeting an army vehicle carrying military troops in Karan district of Mogadishu, a witness said.

He says the blast injured civilians instead of soldiers on board.

The victims were later rushed to medical treatment in the capital.

Somali security forces arrived at the scene and then carried out an investigation over the bomb attack.

No group has claimed the responsibility, but such attacks are often carried out by an al Qaeda linked group Al Shabaab in Somalia.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

