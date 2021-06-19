Somalia: FM meets with his Azerbaijani counterpart on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

“Both ministers focused on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in several areas of mutual benefit between the two brotherly countries and peoples.” Statement released by Somalia’s foreign ministry read in part.

A new era has begun in the relations between Somalia and Azerbaijan, as the Somali ambassador, Jama Abdullahi Mohamed, presented his credentials to the Azerbaijani President, H.E. Ilham Aliyev, on June 12, as a non-resident ambassador, which consolidates the historical ties between the two countries.

Somali FM Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud traveled to Turkey to participate the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which will run from June 18-20 under the title of “Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches”.

The forum, which kicked off in the southern province of Antalya, hosted 12 heads of state, 43 foreign ministers, four former heads of state, representatives of international organizations and intellectuals from all over the world.

Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak participated in a panel discussion on partnerships with Africa and mutual gains, during which he expressed Somalia’s welcome for investment and wide-ranging partnership.

Muqdisho-Somalia