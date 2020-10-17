 Somalia: Fear of food insecurity as number of malnutrition cases spike * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Somalia: Fear of food insecurity as number of malnutrition cases spike

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

A spike in number of children malnutrition cases has been observed in Somali Red Crescent (SRCS) health clinics, in particular in Beledweyne, Guriel and Baidoa. The rise in food prices and the loss of income triggered by COVID-19 raise fears that food insecurity and malnutrition are increasing in the country.

Fatuma Hassan, 32, is a mother of six children. She has been visiting the clinic with her one-year old daughter, Sumaya Abdi, who is suffering from severe acute malnutrition. She walks from a displacement camp on the outskirts of Baidoa town to seek assistance at the clinic. Sumaya has been receiving care at the outpatient program for four weeks and provided with Plumpy’ Sup, a nutritional supplement.

“I am the breadwinner for my family. Some days I get small jobs, others I don’t, it depends. Sometimes I don’t have any money to buy food for my family. COVID-19 has made it difficult to find jobs and money to buy food,” she says.

Like Fatuma, mothers with malnourished children are streaming to the SRCS clinic in Baidoa, one of the few places in the area to treat malnutrition.

“We have seen high numbers of malnutrition cases in the past months. This is because the price of commodities has gone up and, with low or no income vulnerable households are unable to buy food,” says Mukhtar Mohamed, the head nurse at the clinic. A monthly average of 180 children under five years and 75 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) come for consultations at the clinic.

Read More
Featured

Somali international partners visit to Baidoa town

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Somalia

October 14 tragedy: Why Somalia needs a national…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

The ICRC and the SRCS has enlarged its nutrition coverage by 75% through the increase of target supplementary feeding programmes in eight static and six mobiles TSFP centers. Over 20,000 malnourished children under five years and more than 7,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women were treated with Plumpy’ Sup and Super cereal plus compared to 11,900 for the whole year in 2019.

It is likely that the numbers of malnutrition cases will continue to climb in the next months as the country still reels from violence, conflict, floods and locusts, on top of COVID-19 complications.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Somali gunmen in army uniform kill 3 people in Mogadishu

Kenyan military accused of targeting civilians in Somalia

UN75 – AN OPPORTUNITY FOR SOMALIS TO HELP SHAPE GLOBAL…

Large rally against Kenyan army brutality held in Somalia

Somalia committed to promoting democracy, accountability…

Somali President addresses to the 75th of UN General…

AMISOM Force Commander lauds troops in Baidoa for security…

Kenyan army targets civilians in Somalia

Somali militants execute man suspected of witchcraft

U.S. Africa Command leaders meet with Algeria’s leadership

Somalia: Enforcing the Sexual Offences Law in Puntland

BREAKING: Somali parliament approves new prime minister

Deadly blast kills 1, wounds 2 in Somalia

International Partners Note Announced FGS-FMS Electoral…

Reconciliation in Marka: Foes turned friends recall road to…

Somali soldier kills civilian driver in Mogadishu

WHO, UNICEF call for vaccinating children against polio in…

Somalia’s Education System Struggles to Attract Girls

New livestock market in central Somalia boosts trade

Four crew members wounded as Kenyan plane crash-lands in…

1 of 494

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!