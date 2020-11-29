 Somalia expels Kenyan envoy, recalls its ambassador to Nairobi * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somalia expels Kenyan envoy, recalls its ambassador to Nairobi

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

The Federal Government of Somalia recalls its Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya and informs the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the Federal Republic of Somalia to depart to Kenya for consultation.

The Federal Government of Somalia notes the Kenyan government’s attempt to infringe upon the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Somalia and hereby expresses its deep regret with the Kenyan government’s continuous interferences in the internal and political affairs of Somalia. Therefore, the Federal Government of Somalia summons its Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya and instructs the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Somalia to depart to Kenya for consultations.

The Federal Government of Somalia expresses its regret in the government of Kenya’s overt and blatant interferences in the internal and political affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia which has the potential to be a hindrance to the stability, security and development of the entire region. In recent weeks, it has become apparent to the Federal Government of Somalia that the Kenyan government is placing great political pressure on the regional President of Jubaland, Mr. Axmed Maxamed Islaan (Madobe) in order to pursue its political and economic interests in Somalia.

The Federal Government of Somalia understands that as a result of the Kenyan government’s political interferences in the internal affairs of Somalia, the regional President of Jubaland, has reneged on the election agreement that was reached on the 17th September 2020 in Mogadishu.

Somalia strongly upholds the principles of interdependence and maintaining our friendly relations with our neighbouring countries. However, the Federal Government of Somalia believes that the Kenyan government actions are not in line with the internationally recognised diplomatic relations enjoyed by Sovereign States.

For that reason, the Federal Government of Somalia recalls the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Republic of Kenya, Mr. Maxamed Axmed Nuur Tarzan, and instructs the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Lucas Tumbo to depart to Kenya for consultation.

 

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

