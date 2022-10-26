Somalia executes two Islamic state militants in Mogadishu

Read Time: 55 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s military court has executed two Islamic state militants by firing squad on Wednesday after they were convicted for carrying out targeted killings in Puntland region and Mogadishu.

Mohamed Ali Jaabir was convicted for assassinating five people while Mohamed Ali Mohamed was also convicted for assassinating one person.

The security of the execution site was tightened as all roads leading to the area were blocked in fear of an attack by al Shabab group.

This comes two days after two members of al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group were executed by firing squad in the capital Mogadishu.

On Saturday, a firing squad executed Ahmed Abdullahi Aidid, a soldier, who shot and killed late minister for Public Works Abbas Abdullahi Siraji on May 3, 2017.

Aidid was convicted in June 19, 2017.

Siraji, 31, the youngest minister at the time, returned from Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camp where he grew up to serve his nation.

The death penalty is legal in Somalia.

Somalia has been without an effective central government since the fall of long-serving ruler Siad Barre in 1991.

