Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022.

Somalia executes soldier over civilian murder

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali military court has executed a soldier named as Abdulkadir Farah Dhaqane, accused of murdering a civilian man last year, the second soldier to have been executed over civilian killing in less than 24 hours in Somalia.

The 32-year-old was blindfolded and tied to a pole before being shot dead by three hooded soldiers armed with assault rifle.

Family members welcomed Tuesday’s firing squad.

Somali military terms such execution as “a lesson” for the soldiers to avoid civilian killings and to safeguard the people they were obliged to protect.

