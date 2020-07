MOGADISHU, Somalia – The second batch of special police forces known as “Harimacad” were evacuated from Dhusamareb town before arrival of Jubaland, Puntland, Hirshabelle and South-West state leaders of Somalia.

The move comes after Jubaland and Puntland regions expressed security concern in presence of Haramad forces in the town.

Dhusamareb town prepares to host Somali regional leaders amid difference over process to upcoming election.