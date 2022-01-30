Somalia, Ethiopia discuss bilateral relations

Read Time: 45 Second





Addis Ababa, — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisaid Muse Ali, has held a bilateral meeting in Addis Ababa with Demeke Mekonnen Hassen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.



Ahead of the African Union Summit, both Ministers discussed a range of common issues pertinent to both countries including on the evolving threats that requires coordinated efforts, exchanged views on political developments in the Horn of Africa and discussed strengthening multilateral coordination.



The Foreign Minister thanked the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister for the strong cooperation which exists between the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and underscored Somalia’s commitment to enhance its historic bilateral relations with Ethiopia underpinned by mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Federal Republic of Somalia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

