Somalia ensures safe passage for its citizens in Ukraine

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The Federal Republic of Somalia has advised its nationals stranded in Ukraine that neighboring countries such as Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova, and Romania have assured all Somali nationals will be given safe passage and arrangements have been made to deal with the influx of persons fleeing from Ukraine.

Our embassies in Brussels and Berlin remain in constant communication with 280 Somali nationals. We are informed of Somali nationals who have safely arrived in Poland, those en route to Poland, and others who are unable to cross the Medyka-Shehyni and Budomierz-Hrushiv border points.

Our embassies in Brussels and Berlin have been able to provide consular services to such persons unable to cross border points and we urge all Somali nationals who lack identification documents to get in touch with our embassies in Brussels and Berlin.

We urge neighboring countries to adhere to international humanitarian law and to provide unfettered passage for all Africans crossing from the Ukrainian border. The Federal Government of Somaliawill be sending official representatives to support Somali nationals with the correct identification cards to cross the borders.



Contact details for the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Berlin:

Focal Point: Mohammed Abdi Kulmie

Email:berlinembassy@mfa.gov.so

Number: +49 176 704 59 491

Contact details for the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Brussels:

Focal Point: Omar Mohamud Wardere

Email:service@somali-embassy.be

Number: +32 466 227 727

About Post Author

Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.