Somalia election faces security challenge, stiff clan-based politics * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

As Somalia prepares for elections starting later this month, debate has ensued on just how deep the clan will play in determining who takes which seat.

Last week, Prime Minister Hussein Roble announced the final timetable for elections, indicating Senate elections will happen from July 25, followed by that for members of the Lower House.

The programme, which includes training of polling officials, training of nominated delegates and elections for representatives, should happen between this week and September 10.

Thereafter, MPs of both Houses will vote for the President on October 10.

This election date itself was reached following a series of failed meetings. The initial election should have been held in February and President Mohamed Farmaajo had tried to delay the polls by a year ostensibly to allow universal suffrage.

Most analysts think these elections will largely depend on who has money, connections with the federal states and campaign strategy to market oneself as the best.

Muqdisho-Somalia