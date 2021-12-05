Somalia, Djibouti discuss on relations

Read Time: 33 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisaid Muse Ali, received on Sunday in Mogadishu, the Chargé d’Affairs of the Embassy of the Republic of Djibouti to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Ibrahim Yusuf, on a courtesy visit.

The Chargé d’Affairs of the Embassy of Djibouti expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received, congratulated the new foreign minister on his appointment.

Abdisaid Muse Ali praised Djibouti’s long-standing brotherly relations with Somalia.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation of mutual interest, as well as the mandate of the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), which is set to expire on December 31.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq