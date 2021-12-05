Sunday, Dec 05, 2021.

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com – is independent news website. Read All Africa news and the World -somalia

Djibouti Somalia

Somalia, Djibouti discuss on relations

Tuuryare
Read Time:33 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisaid Muse Ali, received on Sunday in Mogadishu, the Chargé d’Affairs of the Embassy of the Republic of Djibouti to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Ibrahim Yusuf, on a courtesy visit.

The Chargé d’Affairs of the Embassy of Djibouti expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received, congratulated the new foreign minister on his appointment. 

Abdisaid Muse Ali praised Djibouti’s long-standing brotherly relations with Somalia.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation of mutual interest, as well as the mandate of the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), which is set to expire on December 31.

About Post Author

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842
tuuryare10@gmail.com
http://mareeg.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Instagram did not return a 200.
Close
Close

Related Post