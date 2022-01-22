Somalia discusses relations with Tanzania and Gabon

Read Time: 1 Minute, 3 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdisaid Muse Ali, has on Friday held phone talks with Amb. Liberata Mulamula, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tanzania and Pacôme Moubelet-Boubeya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gabon.

Abdisaid Muse Ali and his counterpart Liberata Mulamula, discussed a number of issues on mutual interest including the deepening of economic relations and closer cooperation on regional issues.

Mr. Ali also underlined Somalia’s desire to strengthen its historic ties with the United Republic of Tanzania.

In conclusion, he thanked the government of Tanzania for the warm reception afforded to the Somali diaspora community who has meaningfully contributed to Tanzania.

Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdisaid Muse Ali, has on Friday held phone talks with Amb. Liberata Mulamula, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tanzania.

Meanwhile, Minister Ali also spoke with his Gabonese counterpart, Pacôme Moubelet-Boubeya on the phone, congratulating Gabon for officially assuming their membership at the UN Security Council earlier this month.

He reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to work constructively with Gabon on issues concerning peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Both Ministers also discussed the future of the African Union Mission in Somalia, regional political developments and deepening historic bilateral relations between Somalia and Gabon.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com