Somalia: Deadly blast kills 5 people in Baidoa café shop

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least five people have been killed in bomb attack on a café shop in Baidoa town, some 250km south west of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Somali police says eight others were also injured in a remotely-controlled landmine that targeted a tea-shop near the town.

Police says victims were rushed into a hospital in Bidao.

Somali armed group al Shabaab says it has carried out Saturday’s bomb explosion.

The group says the target was policemen, who are in charge of tax collections in the town.