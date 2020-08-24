MOGADISHU, Somalia –Somalia’s Banadir regional court has jails four officials at ministry of health for corruption.

Director of Ministry Abdullahi Hashi, Director of Admin and Finance Mohamud Bule, head of accounting Mahdi Abshir, head of Malaria & HIV/AIDs Bashir Abdi were given to 9, 18, 12, 3 prison terms, said in a statement released by the court.

Director of MoH Abdullahi Hashi was sentenced to 9 years and $2,366 fine.

Director of Admin and Finance Mohamud Bule was sentenced to 18 years and $2,366 fine.

Head of accounting Mahdi Abshir was sentenced to 12 years and $2,366 fine.

Head of Malaraia and HIEV/AIDS programs 3 years and $1,183 fine.