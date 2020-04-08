Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somalia confirms first Coronavirus death

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Somalia on Wednesday confirmed its first death from coronavirus.

Ismail Mukhtar Orongo, Somali government spokesman, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that the patient succumbed to the deadly virus in the capital Mogadishu.

“The patient is a 58-year-old Somali national who had no travel history in the past three years and who died from coronavirus in Martini Hospital in Mogadishu,” he said.

The Horn of Africa country has so far confirmed eight cases of coronavirus.

On April 1, former Somali Prime Minister Nour Hassan Hussein Nour Adde died from coronavirus in London.

The global death toll from coronavirus has crossed 83,600, with more than 1.45 million cases confirmed, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

 

Sources: ANADOLU

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

