Somalia condemns assassination attempt on Sudan PM Abdalla

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Isse Awad has strongly condemned an assassination attempt to kill Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in the capital, Khartoum.

Hamdok survived after his convoy was attacked in bomb explosion.

Mr Awad says Somalia condemned in the strongest terms the assassination attempt on Sudan’s PM Hamdok.

“Terrorism and evil violence is abhorrent, and must be wiped out”, he said on his Twitter account.

He says Somalia and its people stand with PM Hamdok and the people of Sudan.

Hamdok assured his people that he was safe and sound following Monday’s assassination attempt.

“I am safe and in good shape,” Hamdok has said in his Twitter account.

Hamdok took office of Sudan’s transitional government after President Omar al-Bashir was ousted of his seat.

No group says it has carried out the attack yet.