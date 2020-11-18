Somalia concerned over unfolding situation in Ethiopia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

The Federal Republic of Somalia has expressed a deep concern over the unfolding situation in Ethiopia.

In a statement by foreign ministry, Somalia reiterated its support for the unity of Ethiopia, and called for dialogue to amicably end the internal conflict in Ethiopia.

“Somalia, as a neighbor and a friend is willing to offer its full support in the quest to end the current situation in Ethiopia”, the statement reads.

Somalia echoes calls from the region to immediately and peacefully resolve the conflict in Ethiopia.

Somalia holds that now, more than ever, our region needs to consolidate its collective contributions with the common goal of peace and security to promote opportunities for our people.

Somalia reaffirmed its solidarity with the Government of Ethiopia under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in keeping the constitutional order, and respecting the territorial integrity of Ethiopia.