Somalia, Chine discuss on Twain-Somaliland relations

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s President Moharned Abdullahi Farrnaajo has hosted Chinese ambassador, Qin Jian at state house in the capital, Mogadishu.

Mohamed and Jian have jointly discussed on ways to improve the relations between the two countries and the two people of Somalia and China.

Both sides emphasized the shared vision of respecting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Somali President Farmaajo reiterated his country respects “one-China policy”.

For his part, Chine’s envoy has denounced Taiwan’s move make diplomatic relations with the break-away region of Somaliland.

Jian called the decision as ‘violation’ of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.

The meeting comes after Somaliland and Taiwan announced on July 1 an agreement to exchange Representative Offices. Both Taiwan and Somaliland have now appointed representatives to each other’s capital.