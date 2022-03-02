Somalia, China discuss on bilateral relations

Read Time: 2 Minute, 14 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Somali Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali at the latter’s request.

Wang Yi said that China and Somalia enjoy a traditional and long-lasting friendship. We have supported each other in protecting our people’s health and safety since the onset of COVID-19.

China attaches great importance to China-Somalia relations and firmly supports Somalia in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. China is willing to take the opportunity of Belt and Road cooperation and the implementation of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC)’s outcomes to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

Wang Yi said that China will continue to assist Somalia’s reconstruction and development, work with Somalia to implement the FOCAC’s nine programs, draw up the list of priority areas of cooperation, provide much needed humanitarian supplies, discuss the implementation of livelihood improvement projects in safer regions and strengthen practical cooperation in agriculture, fishing, public health, and other areas.

China will provide Somalia with a batch of emergency food aid and more vaccines to help it combat drought and the pandemic.

Wang Yi said that we appreciate Somalia’s active support for the “Initiative of Peaceful Development in the Horn of Africa” proposed by China. All regional countries are good friends with China.

China will continue to abide by the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and assist the countries in the Horn of Africa to better address the triple challenges of security, development, and governance.

A special envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has assumed office and will arrive in the region for work. China looks forward to the early convening of a conference on peace in the Horn of Africa among regional countries through consultation.

Abdisaid welcomed China’s appointment of a special envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs under current circumstances and introduced the fight against pirates in Somali waters and the situation of the African Union Mission in Somalia.

Abdisaid said that Somalia has always attached great importance to developing its relations with China and will firmly support China on issues concerning China’s core interests and major concerns.

Somalia strongly opposes the collusion between Taiwan and Somaliland which violates the sovereignty of Somalia, and will continue its strategic and practical cooperation with China.

Somalia thanked China for its support and assistance for its reconstruction and the fight against the pandemic and severe drought. Somalia is ready to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with China, deepen cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, education, livelihood and other areas, and push Somalia-China relations to a higher level.

