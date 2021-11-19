Somalia beefs up security ahead of parliamentary elections

Read Time: 32 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali security forces continue security operations ahead of parliamentary elections in the capital Mogadishu.

The operations were conducted in four areas in Yashid district in a move to deter al Shabab group from carrying out attacks in Mogadishu.

The security forces have beefed up the security ahead of upcoming elections for Lower House, said a police officer, who asked to be anonymous.

He says several al Shabab suspects had been arrested during the operations. The suspects were taken into custody for interrogations.

The crackdown comes days after Somali intelligence agency said that the security forces had foiled a suicide attack on the capital Mogadishu.

