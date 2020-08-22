Somalia: AU army base hit by mortar attack — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somalia: AU army base hit by mortar attack

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least four mortar rounds have rained down on African Union military base in Baladweyne town, some 335km north of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The rockets fired by al Shabaab militants had landed into an army camp manned by Djiboutian troops with African Union forces in Somalia, causing untold casualties, said a witness.

He says the troops also fired several mortar rounds in response to the attack.

It is unclear if anyone was killed or injured in the latest bombardment.

Neither Al Shabaab nor African Union mission has commented on the latest attack in Baladweyne town.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Find a Job.

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!