Somalia: AU army base hit by mortar attack

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least four mortar rounds have rained down on African Union military base in Baladweyne town, some 335km north of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The rockets fired by al Shabaab militants had landed into an army camp manned by Djiboutian troops with African Union forces in Somalia, causing untold casualties, said a witness.

He says the troops also fired several mortar rounds in response to the attack.

It is unclear if anyone was killed or injured in the latest bombardment.

Neither Al Shabaab nor African Union mission has commented on the latest attack in Baladweyne town.