Somalia and Venezuela plans to strengthen bilateral ties

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali, on Friday discussed with his Venezuelan counterpart, H.E Felix Plasencia, on ways to enhance bilateral relations including exploring opportunities for economic cooperation which is of mutual interest to both countries as well as on upcoming multilateral engagements.



Somalia’s Foreign Minister reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to work with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to advance the economic development and prosperity of Somalia and Venezuela.



This was reported by the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a brief Twitter message in which they detailed that the conversation between the two foreign ministers was by telephone.



“Plasencia spoke by phone with his Somali counterpart, Abdisaid Muse Ali, Foreign Minister of Somalia. Both foreign ministers agreed on the importance of strengthening economic alliances, bilateral ties and multilateral cooperation,” the Foreign Ministry of Venezuela published.

