Somalia and AU discuss contested post-AMISOM report * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somalia has reiterated its concern over a recent AU report on Somalia barely two weeks after an independent assessment by the Africa Union on an exit strategy for Amisom released called for a hybrid AU-UN force to take over from Amisom in 2022.

Somali Foreign Affairs Minister Abdirizak Mohamed and AU Peace and Security Commissioner Bankole Adeoye on Friday discussed contested post-Amisom report

Mohamed said in a tweet that he also argued during an AU Peace and Security Council meeting that ‘support for Somalia should be based and aligned’ to its priorities.

An independent assessment by the Africa Union on an exit strategy for Amisom released early this month called for a hybrid AU-UN force to take over from Amisom in 2022.

“I had a productive meeting with Amb @Bankole_Adeoye the way forward for an accountable, transparent and responsive support mission, AU PAPS Commissioner. We discussed the way forward for an accountable, transparent and responsive support mission. I also briefed the commissioner on the ongoing Somalia federal elections,” the minister said.

Somalia Government Spokesman Mohamed Moalimuu said Mogadishu had rejected in totality a report from the African Union (AU) which proposed four ways in which the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) could be modified.

“The Somali government held an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss the report and has rejected from the outset the report’s finding and recommendations and will issue a formal statement,” Moalimuu said.

Muqdisho-Somalia