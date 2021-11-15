Somalia: Al Shabab suspects arrested in Mogadishu

Read Time: 43 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali Special Forces have carried out an operation to ensure overall security in the capital Mogadishu as the city is preparing to host elections for Lower House of Somalia’s parliament.

The operation was conducted in several districts of the capital, with police and security forces were visible on the roads, searching public vehicles, privately owned luxury cars and pedestrians.

Dozens were arrested during the operation, according to Fadumo Mohamed, a tea seller.

Mohamed says the detainees were released after one-on-one interrogation.

Meanwhile, Somali Special Forces [Dufaan] have arrested three people whom they say were al Shabab members. The suspects were arrested at Elash Biyaha, an area just 15km west of Mogadishu.

Somali police have stepped up security operations after an al Shabab suicide attack on African Union military convoy has killed on Friday three people in the capital Mogadishu.

