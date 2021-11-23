Somalia: Al-Shabab seizes military base after dawn attack

Read Time: 43 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Heavily armed Al shabaab militants have briefly retaken an army base near Baidoa town, some 250km south west of the Somali capital Mogadishu following a dawn attack on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s attack triggered fierce fighting between the militants and Somali army forces in Daynunay area, about 25km away from Baidoa town.

Heavy weaponry could be heard.

Local residents told Mareeg Online that the town fell into Al Shabaab hands after Somali army forces from South West forces had withdrawn.

It is unclear how many people were killed or injured in the attack.

Al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group said it had taken over the base after a dawn attack.

The group did not say the casualty figures resulted from the attack.

There was no immediate comment from Somali military or the South West State admin over the claims.

