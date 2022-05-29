Somalia: Al Shabab attack kills two soldiers near Marka town

Read Time: 51 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least two government soldiers have been killed on Sunday in an ambush attack by al Shabab militants near Marka town in Lower Shabelle region.

Sunday’s assault took place between Janale and Bafow areas near Marka town, some 110km south west of the capital Mogadishu after soldiers on two motorbikes came under attack.

An eyewitness said the soldiers had managed to repulse attack, but at least two of them were killed in the ambush.

He says the militants had escaped while the soldiers had taken their bodies with them and continued their travel.

The attack comes a day after five soldiers were killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Ambareyso area just outskirts of Barawe town, about 206km southwest of Mogadishu.

Al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group claimed responsibility for the blast, saying it had killed seven soldiers. There was no comment from Somali military over the claims.

Despite being driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, the group seeks to create an Islamic caliphate out of Somalia.

