Somalia airlifts aid supplies to drought-hit regions

Somalia announced on Tuesday it has airlifted humanitarian aid supplies to south and central regions stricken by a devastating drought in the horn of African nation.

Speaking to the journalists in Mogadishu, the minister of humanitarian affairs, Khadijo Mohamed Diirye said that the first shipments of aid was sent to the Hiiraan and Bakool regions.

Diirye said the delivery of food supplies would continue until the other draught-striken regions recieve thier part of humanitarian aid.

The drought has continued to worsen following a prolonged dry spell characterized by high temperatures.

The UN said it allocated $17M to the worsening drought in Somalia.

