Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021.

Somalia: Abdisaid Muse Takes Over As New Somalia Foreign Minister

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia Abdisaid Muse has been sworn in as the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in Mogadishu and was attended by the speaker of the Somali parliament Mohamed Mursal Sheikh.

“Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali was sworn in as the 25th Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, and his deputy, Mr. Mohamud Abdi Hassan (Pekos), was also sworn in in an event held today at Villa Hargeisa in Mogadishu,” Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Two days ago, Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble appointed a new minister for foreign affairs and international cooperation alongside his deputy in a mini reshuffle of the cabinet.

He assumes office from his predecessor, Mohamed Abdirizak who termed his dismissal as shock.

The new minister was chief of staff in the presidency and former national security advisor to the president and also former regional political advisor to the European Union special representative to the Horn of Africa.

Muqdisho-Somalia

