Somalia: 8 dead as suicide blast hits Mogadishu

Read Time: 1 Minute, 25 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least 8 people have been killed and 17 others wounded in a suicide car bomb explosion on Thursday in Somali capital Mogadishu, amid elections.

Somali spokesman of Somali police has confirmed at least 8 people were killed and 17 others injured in Thursday’s bomb attack targeted African Union military convoy near Tarabunka junction.

Abdifatah Aden Hassan said that explosion had also destroyed nearby schools and residential buildings.

At least seven school children were also among those who were wounded in the bombing.

He added that the blast was used Surf Toyota packed with explosives driving from Tarabunka direction.

It is unclear any African Union soldier was killed or injured in the latest bombing in Mogadishu.

Rescue workers evacuated victims into hospitals.

Al Shabab, an al-Qaeda-linked militant group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The group says it had targeted a convoy carrying foreign military trainers that departed from Gen Gordon’s base and heading to Halane camp in Mogadishu.

The attack comes day after prominent journalist Abdiaziz Mohamed Guled was killed in an explosion carried out by a suicide bomber in Mogadishu.

The attack also wounded another journalist and civilian, according to a statement released by the police.

Last week, the militant group carried out a suicide attack on African Union military convoy near Villa Baidoa military base in the capital, leaving three people dead.

The extremist group seems to have stepped up its deadly attacks in the capital, amid ongoing parliamentary elections.

The group wants to topple the weak-western backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.

The al Qaeda linked group has been waging insurgency in the country for more than ten years.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com