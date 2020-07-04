Somalia: 7 people injured in car bomb near port in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A car bomb explosion has left seven people wounded in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, police said.

Saturday’s explosion hit near county’s three-building revenue headquarters in the capital, wounding seven people, said, Somali police spokesman.

He says rescue workers evacuated seven victims into hospital.

The revenue headquarters is also close to the country’s heavily-fortified seaport in Mogadishu.

No group says it has carried out Saturday’s bomb explosion.

The attack comes a week after Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said the country’s military forces had weakened Al Shabaab.

Mohamed said the forces seized key militants’ strongholds in south of Somalia.

al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group has carried out similar attacks in the capital, Mogadishu.

The militant group was driven out of the capital in 2011 by Somali army and African Union troops.

The group also staged deadly attacks targeting hotels, government buildings and popular gatherings in Mogadishu.