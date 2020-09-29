 Somalia: 44-year-old man executed by al Shabab * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somalia: 44-year-old man executed by al Shabab

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s al Shabaab firing squad has executed a 44-year-old man after he was accused of intentionally killing a civilian identified as  Hassan Osman Ibrahim.

Hassan Aden Ali, 44, was tied to a stake with ropes and was then, executed by militant firing squad in El Ali area, some 75km west of Baladweyne town.

Hundreds of people also gathered at scene of the execution.

A judge in an al Shabab court, said that Ali was sentenced to death after he was found guilty of intentionally killing Ibrahim.

He says the relatives of the deceased [Ibrahim] demanded for retribution.

Somali armed group al Shabaab always carries out executions, amputations in areas under its control in southern and central towns.

