Somalia: 25 killed as SNA forces clash with al Shabab

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Heavy fighting broke out between Somali national army [SNA] forces and al Shabab militants near Barire, an agricultural town lies some 50 km southwest of the capital Mogadishu.

The fighting erupted after Turkish Turkish-trained military forces carried out an operation in Tawakal area near the town where al Shabab militants were reportedly regrouping.

Dhame Nagaye, a leading army commander said that least 25 militants were killed and dozens wounded in the operation that sparked a fierce fighting.

He says the militants were planning to carry out an assault on an army in Barire town in Lower Shabelle region.

He declined to comment if any soldier was killed or wounded in the latest skirmish.

The region is home to Turkish and US trained Somali special commandos as well as Ugandan troops under African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia.

Meanwhile, a senior military commander was reportedly among several government soldiers who were killed in an al Shabab attack on an army base near Adado town in central Somalia’s Galmudug state on Sunday.

Major Ali Agaweyne, the chief of the 21st division of the SNA succumbed to his injuries sustained in the attack in Adakabir, 60Km east of Adado town.

Sunday’s raid came shortly after Somali leaders in Mogadishu reached a new election deal, ending a months-long stalemate.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.