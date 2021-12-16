Somalia: 17-year-old girl dies after being gang-raped

Read Time: 36 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A 17-year-old girl has died two days after she was allegedly gang-raped by a group of soldiers in Janale town of Lower Shabelle region, some 94 km from the capital Mogadishu.

Sahra Ali Mohamed was taken into a hospital in Merca town where she was undergoing treatment after her condition started deteriorating.

She died in the hospital just two days after the brutal rape.

Speaking to reporters in Mogadishu, the victim’s father Ali Mohamed alleged that his daughter was raped by over ten men in police uniform.

Mohamed says medical and police reports revealed that his 17-year-old daughter was gang-raped.

he says they would not bury her body until justice is done.

