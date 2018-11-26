Somalia: 15 civilians killed in Mogadishu’s Market

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least 10 people have been killed and 20 others injured in car bomb explosion in a market for the stimulant leaf Khat in southern Somali capital Mogadishu.

The blast went off in Gawo Godie area of Wadajir district, after car laden with explosives exploded at the busy market, leaving 15 people dead, Faisa Mohamed, a tea-seller said.

Mohamed says 20 others were also injured in the bomb attack.

She says the death toll could likely rise.

She says kiosks were busy with many people buying Khat when the bomb explosion detonated.

It is unclear the main target of Monday’s bomb explosion.

The victims were taken into hospital.

Somali police says it has started an investigation over the explosion.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bomb blast in the capital, but the attack comes hours after suicide and gun assault killed 10 people in Galkacyo in central Somalia.

Somali capital has been witnessed suicide and gun attacks carried out by Al Shabaab.

The group is fighting to overthrow Somalia’s central government and establish its own rule based on its interpretation of Islamic law.

The Al Qaeda inspired group has lost control of most of Somalia’s cities and towns. But it retains a strong presence in regions outside the capital of Mogadishu.