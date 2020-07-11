Mareeg Media
Somalia: 1 dead, 8 hurt in bomb attack on café shop

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A bomb attack on café shop has killed at least one person and wounded 8 others, some seriously in Kismayo, a coastal town lies some 500km south of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The explosion went off when unknown assailants hurled a grenade bomb into tea-shop in Sinay area of the town, leaving one person dead, a witness, who asked to be anonymous.

He says rescue workers had evacuated the victims into a hospital.

Some were injured seriously, he added.

Somalia’s Jubaland security forces arrived at the scene and started an investigation over the explosion.

He says no arrests were made so far over the operation.

No group says it has carried out the explosion, but such attacks are often claimed by an al Qaeda linked al Shabaab group based in Somalia.

