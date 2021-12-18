Somali, Turkish presidents meet in Istanbul

Read Time: 1 Minute, 2 Second

ISTANUL, Turkey – Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has held talks on Friday with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

The two leaders discussed on ways to strengthen their friendly relations and deep cooperation between Somalia and Turkey.

They also agreed the acceleration of previous plans for cooperation in the areas of security, education, health, economy, investment and development.

Mr. Farmajo shared with Erdogan the latest efforts by Somalia in stabilizing the country, rebuilding security institutions, boosting the economy and counter-terrorism.

President Farmajo thanked Turkey for its brotherly support to the people and government of Somalia, and pointed out that the Turkish government is a close and strategic friend of Somalia.

For his part, Turkey’s President Erdogan reaffirmed the importance of the two countries’ development of cooperation based on the interests of the two nations and the need to enhance relations between Africa and Turkey.

Erdogan also lauded the significant achievements of the Somali people and government and encouraged Somali entrepreneurs to market their products in Turkey.

Somali president and his delegation are in Turkey’s Istanbul after departing from the capital Mogadishu on Thursday to attend the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mareeg Online

Istanbul, Turkey

