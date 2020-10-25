 Somali students receive colourful graduation ceremony in Pakistan * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somali students receive colourful graduation ceremony in Pakistan

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Islamabad : Ambassador of Somalia to Pakistan Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi has thanked Pakistan for hosting Somalian students adding relations between the two countries have seen new heights in past years. She said our bilateral relations continue to make positive strides in the right direction.

She expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of Graduation Ceremony of Somalian students studying in various Pakistani universities. She said a similar graduation ceremony was held here two years ago, adding she will try to hold this ceremony on a regular basis.

Wajiha Akram, Chairman, Parliamentary Secretary Professional Education and Training was the chief guest while ambassadors of African countries were also present on the occasion along with officials from higher education commission.

The Ambassador appreciated the HEC and Pakistani universities for facilitating Somalian students. She said that around 1200 Somalian students were currently studying in Pakistani universities.

Sources: The News.com.PK

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

