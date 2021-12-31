Somali state leaders in Mogadishu for election talks

Read Time: 47 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali state leaders have arrived in the capital Mogadishu to attend an election conference.

On Thursday, Puntland and Jubaland leaders Said Deni and Ahmed Madobe received a warm welcome upon their arrival at Aden International airport in Mogadishu.

They joined their Galmudug and HirShabelle counterparts.

Their arrival came hours after US state department called on Prime Minister Roble to convene all state leaders to a face-to-face meeting in a move to finalize credible elections.

But, Southwest State leader Lafta-garen boycotted the meeting called by PM Robe after a power struggle between the president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his PM Roble came back on Sunday.

Lafta-garen showed his support for Farmajo after fallout with the PM resurfaced. It’s unclear if he will join his counterparts.

Somalia’s situation turned upside down after the people in Mogadishu woke up to a new political tension between the country’s top leaders over elections

