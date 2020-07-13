Mareeg Media
Somali state leaders call for one-person-one-vote elections

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali state leaders have ruled out one person one vote system in the next election after 2-days meeting in Dhusamareb town.

The five regional leaders called for an alternative, inclusive model that allows upcoming election to take place within scheduled time, said in a statement seen by Mareeg Online.

The leaders also invited Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and his premier Hassan Ali Khaire for talks to be held in Dhusamareb town.

Reliable sources say the state leaders meeting in Dhusamareb want top country’s leadership to join them in order to move discussions on electoral process forward.

It remains unclear if both of them will travel to Dhusamareb.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

