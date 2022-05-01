Somali special forces take over new areas from Al Shabab

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The US-trained elite DANAB commandos have carried out an operation against al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group in southern Somalia.
The special forces conducted the operation in Bay and Lower Shabelle regions.
The elite forces took control of Leego and Jameo areas in the two regions. The troops also wrested control of several undisclosed villages during the action, according to state-run media.
Somali military vowed to continue such operations until to ensure security in the southern regions.
DANAB receives military training and equipment from the United States, with its main base in Balidoogle, Lower Shabelle region.