Somali Special Forces seize key areas from Al Shabab

Read Time: 1 Minute, 10 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali Special Forces known as “DANAB” have taken over three key areas from al Shabab group during an operation carried out in Lower Shabelle region.

Danab commandos took control of Gambarey, Dawa’ale, Gediyan in the region following an operation.

A senior military official, who asked to be anonymous, said the Special Forces had also destroyed several al Shabab hideouts.

DANAB military officials said that the forces took control of Gambarey, Dawaale and Gediyan areas in Lower Shabelle region and destroyed Al-Shabaab bases there.

He added that the forces would continue their operations until Al-Shabaab is eliminated from their areas in Lower Shabelle where they sometimes carry out attacks.

Meanwhile, heavily armed militants carried out an ambush attack on an army base manned by Jubaland state military near Kismayo town.

Kismayo, a port town lies some 500km south of Somali capital Mogadishu. The town is under control of Jubaland state forces and Kenyan military troops serving under African Union mission —AMISOM— in Somalia.

The attack triggered brief fighting between the militants and Jubaland forces.

At least one soldier was killed on Sunday’s clash, according to military sources.

The attack comes as Kismayo is preparing to hold parliamentary elections.

Al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group has stepped up its deadly attacks on AU and Somali army bases. The group wants to topple the Mogadishu-based government.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com http://mareeg.com