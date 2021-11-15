Somali soldier shot dead in Mogadishu

Read Time: 32 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Unknown gunmen have shot and killed a local government soldier in a broad light on Saturday in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was gunned down by two men armed with pistols at industrial venue in the capital, a witness said.

He says the killers escaped from the crime scene uncaught.

Somali police soldiers conducted an operation upon their arrival at the area, but no arrests have been made so far.

No group says it has carried out Saturday’s assassination, but al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group has stepped up its attacks in the capital Mogadishu.

