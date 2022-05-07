Somali soldier shot dead in Baladweyne

Read Time: 31 Second

BALADWEYNE, Somalia — Unknown gunmen have shot and killed a government soldier in Baladweyne, a town lies some 335km north of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The victim, whose name has been released as Shute Abdullahi was gunned down by men armed with pistols in the town, a witness, who asked to be anonymous, said.

He says the killers fled the crime scene uncaught.

Somali police arrived at the spot and launched an operation, with no arrests have been made so far.

No group says it has carried out the assassination, but such targeted killings are often claimed by al Shabab — an al Qaeda linked group.

