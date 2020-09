MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali soldier has allegedly shot and killed a rickshaw driver on Monday morning in the capital, Mogadishu .

The victim, whose name has been released as Bile Ali Dini was shot dead by a soldier over a brief argument, said in a witness, who asked to be anonymous.

The killers escaped from the crime scene uncaught.

Somali police arrived in the spot and carried out an operation to hunt down the killer.