Somali singer dies of injuries after hotel attack in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A Somali singer Faisa Bela has succumbed to her injuries sustained from a suicide and gun attack on upscale beachfront hotel in the capital, Mogadishu.

Bela died in Erdogan hospital in Mogadishu after she was seriously wounded in the hotel siege, according to medical official, who asked to be anonymous.

She was inside the hotel when heavily armed militants stormed into in the Elite complex on Sunday following a suicide car bomb explosion.

He says Bela was in critical condition after she was seriously wounded in Sunday’s attack on the upscale hotel.

“We did whatever we could to save her, but she died of her serious injuries”, he added.

“We are preparing her burial”, Bela’s relatives said.

At least 20 people were killed in the attack while 45 others injured with some seriously during hotel siege in Lido beach of Mogadishu, witnesses and medical officials said.

But, Somali government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar says the Special Forces had ended a four-hour siege of the hotel.

Mukhtar put the death toll from the hotel siege at 16 people while saying 18 others were also wounded.

He says the hotel attack was carried out by five armed attackers, who were also killed during the operation.

The Special Forces also rescued 300 people trapped inside the building, says an officer leading the rescue operation.

Sunday’s attack was immediately claimed by al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group based in Somalia.

The group has scaled up its attacks in the capial.

The militant group also carried out suicide attack on military base in Mogadishu last week, with at least nine soldiers were killed.

The extemit group was ousted out of Mogadishu 2011 by Somali army and African Union forces following joint military operations.

The insurgents lost key towns in south and central regions, but it still holds large swaths in rural areas in Somalia.