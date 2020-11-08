Somali senator survives bomb attack in Mogadishu * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali senator has survived a bomb attack on his vehicle in the capital, Mogadishu.

Sen. Osman Mohamud Dufle says he was unharmed from the attack that took place on Maka Al Mukarama road in Mogadishu, saying two of his bodyguards had been wounded.`

The victims were taken into Turkish-run hospital in the capital for medical assistance.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bomb explosion.

But, such attacks are often carried out by al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group in Somalia.

Al Shabaab has been battling to overthrow the weak-western backed government of Somalia for the past ten years.