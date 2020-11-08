 Somali senator survives bomb attack in Mogadishu * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Somali senator survives bomb attack in Mogadishu

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali senator has survived a bomb attack on his vehicle in the capital, Mogadishu.

Sen. Osman Mohamud Dufle says he was unharmed from the attack that took place on Maka Al Mukarama road in Mogadishu, saying two of his bodyguards had been wounded.`

The victims were taken into Turkish-run hospital in the capital for medical assistance.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bomb explosion.

But, such attacks are often carried out by al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group in Somalia.

Read More
Featured

Somaliland readies for relations with Israel

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Featured

US fights against illegal fishing

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Al Shabaab has been battling to overthrow the weak-western backed government of Somalia for the past ten years.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

FIFA congratulates Hamza Said Hamza, on his appointment as…

UN reaffirms its support for Somalia

Somali army kills six militants in operation

Ahead of elections, UN urges that Somalia’s political space…

AMISOM hosts Somali Public Agenda to discuss Somalia’s…

At least 19 al Shabaab militants killed in Somalia attack

Six African Union soldiers killed in Somalia attack

Democratic” Means Social Equality

AU soldiers kill woman after bomb attack in Somalia

Journalist detained after interviewing a  terrorist…

Somalia: Fear of food insecurity as number of malnutrition…

Somali army kills 50 Al Shabaab militants in operation

Deadly Al Shabaab attack kills 15 soldiers near Mogadishu

Is “Negro” Banned on Twitter?

Somali international partners visit to Baidoa town

October 14 tragedy: Why Somalia needs a national biometric…

Qatar Amir Condoles With Somalia’s President

AMISOM salutes police officers for peace and security role…

Somalia sentences two militants to life in prison

Al Shabaab attacks police station in Hiran region

1 of 496

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!