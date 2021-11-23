Somali security forces arrest al Shabab suspects in operation

Read Time: 41 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali security forces have arrested three al Shabab suspects in an operation carried out in Afgoye town of Lower Shabelle region, some 30km south of the capital Mogadishu.

The suspects were detained on their way to the capital, said a police officer, who asked to be anonymous because he was unauthorized to speak on media.

He said that the security forces had been trucking the suspects for a while.

The suspects were believed to have been smuggling improvised explosive devices into Mogadishu, he said.

He added that the suspected militants were taken into Mogadishu for interrogations.

The arrest comes a week after Somali intelligence foiled a suicide attack by al Shabab after the security forces seized explosives in which the militant group planned to carry out an attack in the capital Mogadishu.

