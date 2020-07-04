Somali scholars warn ‘delayed’ elections

MOGADIHSU, Somalia – Somali scholar, Sheikh Ali Mohamud Hassan has started to address about the political situation in the country, especially in the 2020/21 elections.

Sheikh Hassan says the country could face danger and political chaos if the Federal government of Somalia did not hold timely elections.

He also warned that Somalia would become a lack of government after the current leaders finished their mandate of ruling.

“The risks will be more in Somalia, if timely elections did not hold in the country”, he said.

Last month, Somalia’s electoral commission, citing security problems, has delayed both country’s parliamentary and presidential elections.

The electoral body says the elections were delayed for 13 months.

The body’s decisions draw condemnations by Somalia’s opposition leaders.

The announcement was, however, welcomed by the international community in Somalia.